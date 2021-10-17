Fans of Liverpool have a notion about what Sadio Mane said to Mohamed Salah after the goal.

Sadio Mane scored the opening goal in Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Watford on Saturday, and Liverpool supporters have an idea about what he said to Mohamed Salah during the celebrations.

In the first half, Salah played a through pass with the outside of his boot, which Mane placed past Ben Foster for his sixth goal of the season.

Before the interval, Roberto Firmino doubled the Reds’ lead, and then scored his second of the game early in the second half.

Salah added to his hat-trick with a brilliant solo strike, and Firmino completed his hat-trick deep into stoppage time.

During the celebrations for Mane’s first goal, some fans saw what he looked to say to his teammate in the video replays.

He appeared to exclaim to the Egyptian, who had his fourth league assist of the season, “come on king!”

Others, on the other hand, feel he truly said “come on!”

Regardless, he was clearly overjoyed with his goal and Salah’s pass quality.

Salah’s ‘miracle goal’ was praised by Mane, who labeled his teammate as ‘one of the finest’ in the world, speaking to the club website after the game.

He said, “I think it’s a better goal than City.” “However, it comes as no surprise to us because we are well aware of his abilities as one of the top players in the world.” He demonstrated it today.” Much has been made about the couple’s relationship in recent years, but instances like this simply serve to highlight their mutual respect.

Salah and Jamie Vardy are presently tied for the league’s highest scorers with seven each.

Mane, on the other hand, is only a goal behind Firmino with five.