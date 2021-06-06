Fans in England are being urged to support players who have taken a knee.

Prior to Sunday’s friendly against Romania in Middlesbrough, England has issued a request to supporters to support players who are taking a knee.

The anti-racism gesture was greeted with loud booing ahead of Wednesday’s 1-0 triumph over Austria at the Riverside Stadium, but it was drowned out by the cheers of other fans.

The Three Lions play their final warm-up match before Euro 2020 on Sunday afternoon at the same site, and will continue to express solidarity in the ongoing struggle against racial discrimination, as they have done in every match since international football started last year.

The team was “collectively disappointed” by the harsh reaction in midweek, which was the first England encounter played in front of fans since November 2019. Manager Gareth Southgate stated the team was “collectively disappointed” by the bad reception.

During his pre-match press conference, Southgate spoke at length on the issue, and his stance was later backed up by a tweet posted on England’s official Twitter account.

“Ahead of today’s game, our players will once again take a knee in solidarity with the black community, especially members of our team who continue to face harassment on a daily basis,” the tweet stated.

“Please show your support for them, as we know you will once the game starts.”

England will continue to kneel during the upcoming European Championship, which begins on Sunday at Wembley against Croatia.

On Saturday, Southgate spoke eloquently about the matter, claiming that his players are tired of hearing about the gesture and that he would not accept any more questions about it during the tournament.

However, the former defender stated that he should “never be allowed to grow bored” of discussing such topics because he has not dealt with the challenges that his teammates have.

“Even if we only have a small impact on a few people, we’ve made the world a better place for others. I believe we will have a larger impact than a few people, so it is worthwhile for us to continue,” he stated.