Fans from Denmark have been assured that they can travel to Amsterdam on Saturday to watch Wales play.

Fans from Denmark have been given permission to go to Amsterdam to see Saturday’s Euro 2020 round of 16 match, which Wales supporters are not permitted to attend.

On Monday, it was rumored that fans from Wales and Denmark might be denied entry to the game because their countries are not on Holland’s safe country list.

However, Erik Brogger, director of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Citizen Service, said during a press conference on Tuesday that Danish fans might avoid quarantine in Holland if they arrived and left within 12 hours.

“You can get to football,” Brogger told Danish news source Politiken, “but you have to prepare very carefully if you don’t want to risk being confined in a hotel room.”

“Technically, it should be achievable, but you’ll need to plan ahead.

“For the most part, staying at home will be preferable. We recommend that you watch the game at home.”

Fans can fly if they have a negative PCR test that is no more than 72 hours old, according to Danish authorities.

They must go into isolation for ten days – with the option to test themselves out on day five – and present a quarantine certificate indicating how long they want to be isolated.

The move will anger Wales fans, who were informed on Monday that they would be barred from attending the match.

“We have received some information from the police in Amsterdam, who have informed us that they will not be allowing Welsh fans into the country,” Baroness Morgan said at a press conference.

“As a result, we would strongly advise you to remain here and closely monitor the matches.

"If local governments come out and ask for it, we'll provide it to them.