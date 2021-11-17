Fans are outraged with the renaming of the Staples Center to Crypto Arena: ‘This Feels Gross.’

Over the previous two decades, the Staples Center in Los Angeles has remained one of the most renowned basketball venues in the world.

The domain name was changed to Crypto.com. Arena, which was purchased for $700 million, is expected to open on Christmas Day.

Fans and players, on the other hand, have expressed their displeasure with the name change while emphasizing the stadium’s historical significance.

Many people have noted on how NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in early 2020, helped to make the stadium historic.

Vanessa Bryant, Bryant’s widow, took to Instagram after the news to explain that the Staples Center was “the house that Kobe built.”

After hearing the news, sports journalist and former NFL player George Wrighster III simply tweeted: “This feels horrible.” “The Staples Center,” as it’s known. Arash Markazi, a sports journalist, took to Twitter to explain why supporters may not be as enthusiastic about the new moniker.

“The true value of a naming rights transaction is securing it before the arena opens,” he wrote. It’s like buying a gigantic billboard when you slap a new name on an arena or stadium 20 years after it first opened. Fans will see it, but they will only know the Staples Centre as the home of the Lakers and Kings.” “It’s not that L.A. is associated with the name of an office supply store,” he continued in a later tweet, “it’s that many of the best moments in L.A. sports history have occurred at a building we’ve called Staples Centre for over 20 years.” In a few days, it won’t be called Crypto.com Arena.” The name change was also criticized by actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. “You’ve got to be kidding me,” he commented on Twitter. At the very least, it should be called the Crypto Center. What does crypto.com arena sound like? I’m down in the dumps. Just put up the Kobe statue… we’re in desperate need of something to rejoice about.” In a post-game interview on Tuesday night, Paul George, the Los Angeles Clippers’ starting small forward, discussed the name change.

“It’ll be strange,” he told reporters, “since I grew up with Staples being the place to play and be.” It’s only that, while it’s the same area, it’s as if the history has been stripped away. This is a condensed version of the information.