Fans are outraged as Chinese football faces the loss of another another top-tier club.

After Javier Mascherano’s previous club, Hebei FC, threatened to become the latest Chinese football team to go bankrupt, fans begged officials to intervene and save the club on Tuesday.

Jiangsu FC dissolved in February, just 100 days after winning the Chinese Super League, and now top-tier Hebei appear to be on the verge of doing the same, providing further proof that President Xi Jinping’s football boom is ended.

For months, there have been doubts about Hebei FC’s future, after the club spent much on Argentine talents Mascherano and Ezequiel Lavezzi.

The club then said last week that it was unable to pay its training ground’s electrical bills and that it would postpone training for four young teams due to financial difficulties, advising players to “enjoy vacation.”

When the CSL starts next month, it is unknown whether Hebei, who are owned by property tycoon China Fortune Land Development, will play again.

Hebei would be one of more than 20 Chinese professional football teams that have folded in the last two years.

Fans were outraged, and a linked hashtag on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform had racked up millions of views by lunchtime Tuesday.

“This kind of team — greatly loved and respected — is worth a little more attention” from the province sports department and the Chinese Football Association, according to an official fans’ account.

Following years of investing that attracted some of football’s biggest stars to China, clubs have seen a flurry of feverish investment dry up.

“Once everything is over, it’s worth considering if those investors did anything for Chinese football or just used it to earn money,” one Weibo user stated.

Xi has stated that he wants China to become a major football power and to win the World Cup one day. The men’s national team, on the other hand, has only qualified for the World Cup once, in 2002, and now ranks 75th in FIFA rankings.