Falkirk Stun Hibs 4-1 as Barney Stewart Shines with Hat Trick

Barney Stewart stole the spotlight with a first career hat trick as Falkirk cruised to a 4-1 victory over a lackluster Hibernian side on Saturday. Stewart’s three goals, coupled with an own goal from Grant Hanley, lifted Falkirk to within two points of fifth-placed Hibs in the Premiership.

Falkirk’s Dazzling Play Delivers Comprehensive Win

The Bairns started with intent, dominating possession and dictating play from the first whistle. Stewart’s opener came in the 17th minute after a superb low cross from Calvin Miller, who received the ball from Finn Yeats. Despite a close offside call, the VAR team cleared the goal, and Falkirk were deservedly ahead.

Hibs had little impact in the opening stages, and Falkirk almost doubled their lead just before the break. A sensational team move saw Stewart flick the ball into Miller’s path, and the full-back delivered a precise cutback for Stewart to finish clinically from eight yards.

Hibs showed slight improvement in the second half, with Rocky Bushiri heading in a goal from a Jordan Obita corner on the hour mark, bringing the score to 2-1. However, Falkirk responded with authority as Stewart completed his hat trick in the 83rd minute, finishing off a well-worked move involving substitute Louie Marsh.

The game was sealed in the 89th minute when Marsh’s shot deflected off Hanley into the net for an own goal, rounding off a commanding 4-1 scoreline.

Struggles Continue for Hibs

For Hibs, it was another disappointing performance, one of their worst of the season. Despite a tactical shift to a 4-3-3 after halftime, they failed to recover from the first-half onslaught. With key players like Josh Mulligan and Chris Cadden absent through injury and illness, Hibs looked out of sorts. Manager David Gray’s plea for a fresh approach to drive up the league table fell flat as his side struggled to match the intensity of Falkirk.

As Falkirk’s third win in a row at home, this result reaffirmed their growing belief and quality in the top flight. Stewart’s hat trick, his first since returning from Dunfermline at the start of January, saw him increase his tally for the season to 11 goals. The 21-year-old striker, who was playing university football just over a year ago, now stands as a pivotal figure in Falkirk’s rise up the Premiership.

John McGlynn’s side are now firmly establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with, with their trademark attractive football and resilience under pressure. This victory, their first top-flight win over Hibs in 12 years, was a testament to their impressive progression in the league.