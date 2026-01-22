Falcons Shake Up Coaching Staff with Tommy Rees as Offensive Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons are making significant moves to revitalize their franchise, starting with the appointment of Tommy Rees as their new offensive coordinator. Rees, 33, joins the team after a brief but eventful tenure with the Cleveland Browns, where he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2025. His arrival in Atlanta marks the beginning of a new era under head coach Kevin Stefanski, who is tasked with turning the Falcons into playoff contenders following a series of underwhelming seasons.

Coaching Overhaul Signals Bold Future

Rees’s hiring was confirmed on January 21, 2026, sparking optimism among fans and analysts alike. Known for his rapid ascent in coaching, Rees previously served as the Browns’ tight ends coach and passing game specialist before stepping into the offensive coordinator role. Despite struggling with a Browns offense that finished 31st in points per game last season, Rees’s reputation as a sharp offensive mind remains intact. His time with Notre Dame and Alabama, where he developed quarterbacks and designed modern passing attacks, makes him a highly valued asset in the NFL.

“The Falcons are bringing in Rees with high hopes for his ability to restructure the offense,” noted NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. His partnership with Stefanski, whom he worked closely with in Cleveland, is expected to bring fresh energy to a franchise in desperate need of an offensive revival.

While Rees inherits a team with serious offensive struggles—Atlanta finished tied atop the NFC South with an 8-9 record—the Falcons are counting on his ability to deliver results. A significant part of the challenge is the unclear situation at quarterback, with rookie Michael Penix Jr. recovering from an ACL injury and veteran Kirk Cousins’s future in doubt. Rees’s play-calling skills will be crucial in navigating these uncertainties and fostering consistency in the offense.

Rees’s arrival comes as part of a broader reshuffle within Atlanta’s coaching staff. On January 20, 2026, Bill Callahan, a veteran offensive line coach known for his success in building dominant front lines, was hired to strengthen the team’s blocking game. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, a holdover from the previous regime, was retained to ensure stability on the defensive side of the ball. Meanwhile, the Falcons’ new head coach, Stefanski, was brought in on January 17 to replace Raheem Morris after two consecutive 8-9 seasons.

The Falcons are also betting on a more stable and experienced leadership team to end their eight-year playoff drought. With these key changes to the coaching staff, Atlanta is signaling a fresh approach to both offense and defense, hoping to build on the strong foundations set by Stefanski’s leadership style.

While Rees has faced challenges, including the Browns’ underperformance last season, his pedigree as a quarterback and offensive coordinator continues to impress. At Notre Dame, Rees led the team’s offensive growth, while his stint at Alabama under Nick Saban in 2023 added more weight to his reputation. As the Falcons prepare for the 2026 season, Rees will be under close scrutiny to prove that he can bring an offensive turnaround to Atlanta.

The Falcons’ front office has also made strategic moves to support their new coaching staff. Legendary quarterback Matt Ryan took on a new role as president of football operations on January 10, 2026, further underscoring the team’s commitment to returning to prominence. In a surprising twist, former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan was considered for the offensive coordinator job, but the Falcons opted to hire his father, Bill Callahan, for the offensive line position.

The stakes are high for the Falcons as they enter the 2026 season. With a revamped coaching staff and a renewed sense of purpose, Atlanta will be hoping to break through their postseason dry spell and make a playoff push. Time will tell if Rees’s offensive vision, combined with Stefanski’s leadership, can lead to the success the Falcons are aiming for.