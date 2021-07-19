Facundo Pellistri is set to be loaned out by Manchester United; the youngster will ‘fight for his place’.

Manchester United is attempting to reclaim the top spot in the English Premier League, and it got off to a strong start this Sunday with a 2-1 pre-season win over Derby County, thanks to goals from Tahith Chong and Facundo Pellistri.

Pellistri came on as a second-half substitute for the club, and his performance belied his age.

Shola Shoretire, a Manchester United Academy alumnus, broke through the defense and threaded a pass to Pellistri, who narrowly avoids being offside and dribbles the ball past the goalkeeper for an easy tap-in.

The goal was scored thanks to the return of Jesse Lingard, who set the pace for the two youngsters. Pellistri, on the other hand, was in fine form, demonstrating why he deserves to be a member of Manchester United.

Shoretire and Pellistri’s performance was praised by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjae, who remarked, “I thought he was brilliant and he took his goal really well.” “Wonderful first impression. Shola [Shoretire] makes a good pass, but it’s his first touch that sets him up. I believe he demonstrated what he is capable of since he is a difficult opponent to play against. I’m quite delighted with him since he can go past guys one on one.”

However, as a result of Lingard’s return, Solskjaer confirmed that both Chong and Pellistri will be loaned out, and that the anticipated arrival of Jadon Sancho will push Pellistri to the bench.

It would be better for Pellistri’s growth if he were to leave on loan, but the player has other ideas.

The 19-year-old is outraged by this decision and has stated that he wants to stay at Old Trafford and battle for a spot on the team.

Pellistri told MUTV after the game, “I went on loan to Alaves, I feel fantastic, now I’m here trying my hardest, always pushing forward.”

“There is a lot of young talent, all the boys want to progress, the training is incredibly tough, and I’m really delighted with that because young guys are trying their hardest and looking for a spot in the first team,” says the coach.

However, the youngster has sparked a lot of interest in the market.

“I can imagine a loan deal for him; there has been a lot of interest, and a loan would be what we look for in his best interests,” Solskjaer said.