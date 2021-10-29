Facebook’s High-Stakes Bet To Save Itself (meta).

Experts say that while Facebook’s new name provides a pleasant diversion from the platform’s scandals, the new handle is also critical to the company’s pricey endeavor to save itself from very serious threats.

After CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new corporate moniker “Meta,” jokes and venom poured in, with opponents criticizing it as an obvious attempt to divert attention away from the company’s whistleblower dilemma.

However, Zuckerberg maintained that the name reflects the company’s dedication to developing its “metaverse,” a virtual reality version of the internet that would make online interactions such as talking with a friend or attending a concert feel more personal.

Making the idealistic objective a success, on the other hand, would help address genuine, long-term risks like a dwindling youth user base, regulatory scrutiny, and even the clout that fellow behemoths like Apple wield over Facebook.

“Mark Zuckerberg disclosed his end goal with this announcement: He’s trying to control the future of the internet,” said Evan Greer, director of digital advocacy group Fight for the Future.

Zuckerberg said the company’s metaverse investment will eat into its profits this year by $10 billion, and earlier this month, Facebook announced intentions to hire 10,000 people in the European Union for the project over the next five years.

Even Zuckerberg recognizes that his pitch of an immersive, virtual world with realistic-looking concerts, sports, and meetings that can be viewed through a headset is a long way off.

According to Statista researchers, the Quest 2 virtual reality headset from Facebook-owned brand Oculus has sold around 1.87 million units globally since its launch a year ago.

At this point, they’re primarily utilized to play immersive games, such as tennis with controllers.

Facebook has also begun to create more informal areas, such as “workrooms,” where participants appear as individualized avatars that resemble cartoon characters around a round table.

The metaverse will be built as part of the company’s “retooling,” according to Zuckerberg, to focus on young adults aged 18 to 29.

For years, Facebook has been losing young people to other platforms, with TikTok’s development posing a particular danger, but it has continued to grow.

However, as Zuckerberg’s words demonstrate, there is growing worry about keeping those folks, and the goal is for the metaverse to assist.

"We expect to assist a billion people use the metaverse by the end of the decade and support hundreds of billions of dollars in digital commerce," he says.