‘Fabulous’ As Liverpool ‘make contact,’ Pedri and Thiago could reunite.

Pedri may have kept Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara out of Spain’s starting XI for Euro 2020, but if rumours are to be believed, the two might link up at Anfield next season.

Liverpool is putting up potential transfer plans for the upcoming season.

The midfield department could come under examination as the Reds try to launch a title challenge in 2022/23, and the Barcelona starlet is the latest option to be on Liverpool’s radar to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

The Spaniard has been linked with a £70 million move to Anfield, called the “next Andres Iniesta.”

However, Liverpool fans were left perplexed once more on Friday as Thiago was left out of Spain’s starting lineup for the fifth time this summer’s competition.

After earning the trust of Luis Enrique as the new talent of La Seleccion, Barcelona youngster Pedri has undoubtedly been the major factor in driving Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard to the bench.

The circumstance, however, has not ruined the two midfielders’ connection, as Thiago lauded his fellow countryman in the Guardian, describing him as an old school talent.

“Pedri is a wonderful illustration of elderly talent. Everything is organic. He views football in the same manner he has when he was a child,” he explained.

Ian Wright, speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, was the latest to praise the wonderkid’s Euros performance.

“Pedri, Pedri, Pedri, Pedri, Pedri, Pedri, I said he came from La Masia, but he actually came for £5 million from Las Palmas, and he is fantastic, a fantastic footballer,” Wright remarked.

According to rumours in some quarters, the Reds have made touch with the player’s representation and are interested in bringing him inside Jurgen Klopp’s engine room.

The 18-year-old, like his fellow Spaniard Thiago, would provide Klopp with a technically skilled option.

His quick passing and deft movement make him most successful in the final third, where Liverpool’s front line slowed down at times last season.

Pedri, a big threat in the box, might help the Reds fill the creative gap left in the middle.

Klopp seeks for a certain quality in his players, and the youngster’s hard work and pressing make him a constant bother for defenders. The summary comes to a close.