Fabio Capello was startled on a night that would go down in Liverpool history.

Gerard Houllier, the former Liverpool manager, died one year ago today at the age of 73.

Between 1998 and 2004, Houllier managed the club for six years, winning six trophies in total, including a treble in 2001.

And his untimely death on December 14, 2020, drew a flood of condolences to a man credited with pulling Liverpool into the twenty-first century.

The Reds’ fans’ love for Houllier, on the other hand, has been obvious for a long time.

And it was maybe best summed up on the night he returned to the Anfield dugout in what was arguably the first important European night of the contemporary Liverpool era.

The Reds advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 1985, thanks to goals from Jari Litmanen (a penalty after Danny Murphy was fouled inside the area) and Emile Heskey (his second of the night, a downward header that caused Anfield to erupt).

More crucial than that was Houllier’s return to the dugout for the first time in nearly six months.

In October 2001, he was taken ill during half-time of a league game against Leeds United, with stress and heavy pressure being blamed for his heart attack.

The Frenchman had returned, considerably sooner than many had expected at the time.

He appeared fragile, and he would later concede that he returned too soon, but no one knew that at the time.

At the time, much of the attention was focused solely on the game at hand: as is so often the case in football, one game at a time, rather than looking ahead.

The performance by Liverpool on the night was fitting for the occasion.

Despite Michael Owen’s absence from the squad due to injury – a problem that would plague him in the months ahead, and one of the main reasons Houllier’s reign came to an end – the Reds were outstanding.

“I have never seen Liverpool play like this,” Fabio Capello, then in the opposition dugout, simply declared after the game.

It was the Champions League’s second group stage, which was scrapped after the next season, and Liverpool was pitted against Barcelona, AS Roma, and Galatasaray.

They advanced with seven points and only one win, this one. “The summary has come to an end.”