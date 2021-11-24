Fabio Aurelio explains the truth about what transpired at Liverpool’s training field after Rafa Benitez’s infamous diatribe.

Fabio Aurelio, a former Liverpool player, has revealed how the team reacted to Rafa Benitez’s infamous ‘facts’ outburst in 2009.

During the 2008/09 season, during a tense title chase with Manchester United, Benitez went on an impassioned outburst during a press conference.

The Reds were top of the table at the time, and the Spaniard was responding to comments made about the fixture list by then-United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite United eventually pipping Liverpool to the title at the conclusion of the season, Aurelio has detailed the team’s reaction to the diatribe and how it strengthened the club moving ahead.

He said FourFourTwo, “Yes, we players talked about the rage during training afterwards; it was rather funny.”

“That speech caught us off guard, and Rafa clearly knew what he was doing. The number of times he used the word ‘fact’ was amusing.

“The media mocked Benitez, but it was a watershed moment for us. It provided us a lift for the subsequent games in some way.

“From that point forward, we improved our football. That’s an additional fact!” Benitez spoke for around four minutes, detailing all of his issues with Ferguson as well as the ‘favoritism’ he perceived towards United, using the word ‘facts’ several times.

Ferguson had already gone under the skin of a fellow manager, with Kevin Keegan yelling, “I will enjoy it,” in response to comments made by Ferguson in 1996.