Fabinho is pleased with the’significant’ improvement brought about by Liverpool’s contract decision.

Fabinho believes he has more to give Liverpool and is looking forward to returning to his preferred midfield spot for the new season.

When he signed an enhanced new five-year agreement with the Reds on Tuesday, the Brazilian became the latest Reds player to pledge his long-term future to the club.

Since been bought by Jurgen Klopp from Monaco for an initial £39.9 million three years ago, the 27-year-old has established himself as a crucial player, winning the Premier League, Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup, while missing out on the victorious FIFA Club World Cup run in December 2019.

Last season, Fabinho’s versatility was highlighted as he spent the majority of his time at centre-back as the Reds dealt with a defensive injury problem.

And the Brazilian is confident that he is now ready to take the next step at Anfield and establish himself as a first-team leader.

“I’ve been incredibly satisfied here for the last three seasons,” he remarked. “I learned a lot from the management, the rest of the staff, and even the boys.

“We accomplished things together, and I believe it is the greatest place to be for me to continue growing and learning from the staff and the guys. Hopefully, we will continue to make progress.

“I’ve improved my game and gained some experience. Now that I’m 27, I arrived when I was 24, and playing at this level teaches you a lot.

“I don’t want to come to a halt. I know I can do better and contribute to the team’s improvement. I will make every effort to meet your expectations.

“I want to be the best for the squad, and I want to be a valuable member of this group – not just as a player, but also as a leader.”

Fabinho’s new deal demonstrates Liverpool’s desire to keep the nucleus of Klopp’s current group together.

Last week, Trent Alexander-Arnold signed a new four-year contract with the Reds, who are also hoping to sign Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, and Jordan Henderson, but preliminary discussions with the captain have stopped.

