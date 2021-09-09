Fabinho, a Liverpool player, says of the Brazil club vs. country debate, “We are in the center.”

Fabinho has spoken out against the club vs. country brawl that has engulfed Liverpool.

The Reds could be without three players after the Brazilian FA used FIFA’s “five-day rule” in response to Premier League clubs’ refusal to release their players due to Brazil’s current red list status and the UK government’s coronavirus quarantine laws.

Although Firmino was injured and would not have been selected, Liverpool refused to let Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho leave to represent their countries this month.

If no resolution can be reached, Liverpool will be without the trio for this weekend’s league match against Leeds United.

The Premier League is still in talks with the impacted clubs, including Liverpool, and is hoping to reach an agreement.

Fabinho has spoken out about his own perspective on the events, as well as why he is torn between wanting to represent his nation and not losing fitness so that he can play for Liverpool.

Fabinho is quoted as saying to ESPN Brasil, “It’s a difficult scenario since we want to protect our country and play for the Brazilian team.”

“However, I don’t believe it’s simply between the club and the national team. It’s a government rule, and I don’t believe the English FA can modify it.

“I don’t think FIFA, Conmebol, or the CBF would be able to change anything.

“Right now, we players are in the center of this kind of conflict, with little to do. Because it was decided by the Premier League not to release us.

“On the one hand, we understand because I’d have to stay in a hotel for ten days on the way back. Maybe three games will be lost. And 10 days is all it takes to loose your game rhythm. As a result, it’s difficult.

“However, we appreciate the national team’s point of view, that the national team cannot have nine players. That’s a lot of players, nine of them.

“So we’re stuck in the middle of this conflict, waiting for a true solution.”