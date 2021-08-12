Fabinho, a Liverpool midfielder, discloses an ambitious new goal and admits Thiago Silva.

Fabinho must pause for a moment to consider the situation. How can one of the best defensive midfielders in the game continue to improve?

“It’s a difficult question to answer,” says the Liverpool player. “However, you constantly have the feeling that you can do better, that there is room for improvement.

“In my position, I believe I am one of the finest players. And I believe that if I have favorable circumstances for the rest of my career, I can be the best player in my position.

“That’s what I’m going to attempt to accomplish for Liverpool. Hopefully, this will be my most productive season with the club.”

Fabinho, on the other hand, can never be accused of lacking ambition.

Since being signed by Jurgen Klopp in 2018, the 27-year-old has already won the Premier League and the Champions League. He believes he is nearing his prime.

And, having signed a lucrative five-year contract last week, he believes Liverpool is the perfect environment for him to rise over Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, and former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro.

A permanent return to his preferred engine room role, after spending the whole of last season as an emergency centre-back, will undoubtedly be beneficial.

Fabinho makes a strong suggestion to this effect. “I don’t want to stop; I want to keep growing and improving,” he says.

“When you play alongside a new player, such as Thiago (Alcantara), this is sometimes normal. Through training days and games, I naturally pick up new skills from him.

“Last season, I didn’t play much as a midfielder, but when I did, I was pleased with my performance.

“The ideal place for me is Liverpool. We have a fantastic team, one of the top managers in the world, and the best footballing conditions in the world.

“I’m glad Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Ali (Becker) are both staying. We’re still young, so having a new contract is crucial for us and the club.”

Fabinho is chatting with a small group of journalists ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener against promoted Norwich City, where the Brazilian is likely to start despite being one of the latest to report for pre-season training.

And. “The summary has come to an end.”