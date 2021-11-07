Fabian Delph’s performance in the second half perfectly encapsulates Everton’s comeback.

Fabian Delph effectively summed up his recent Everton rebirth right at the opening of the second half.

As Spurs attempted a counter, Lucas Digne was forced to cover in the left back role after bombing forward to try to launch an attack that eventually broke down.

For a brief, scary moment, it appeared as if the Blues star would be caught on the break due to a numerical deficit.

He, on the other hand, was not having it.

Instead, the 31-year-old utilized his vast experience to effortlessly read the game and produce a spectacular interception to thwart an early ball down the flank.

After that, it came his way again, but he was sharp enough to interpret what was going on in front of him, leaping to volley the ball clear of a dangerous location and allow the rest of his teammates to reposition themselves.

The audience at Goodison Park erupted in applause. He received a well-deserved standing ovation when he was taken off just nine minutes beyond the hour mark.

Following his impressive return to the side in the second half against Wolves earlier in the week, many fans thought he should have been one of the first names on the teamsheet.

That could have been the situation when Rafa Benitez was deciding on his starting lineup against Spurs. He clearly enjoyed the method he switched to after halftime of a terrible night at Molineux.

What he got in return was a magnificent exhibition of heart and determination from a number of players on the field, led by Delph in the middle.

The seasoned former international was a profoundly soothing influence on everyone around him, particularly the defenders behind him, in that job in front of the back four.

The 31-year-old controlled the game from his deep-lying position, never relinquishing possession and ensuring Spurs couldn’t create a footing.

It wasn’t anything amazing, to be sure. “The summary has come to an end.”