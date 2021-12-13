F1 News: Lewis Hamilton’s Racing Brother Slams FIA Over Max Verstappen’s Victory

Max Verstappen of Red Bull has won another contentious race, claiming his first Formula One title.

The last duel between the sport’s arch-rivals Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen did not disappoint, as the pair went head-to-head until the very last lap of the season, as expected.

Hamilton was leading heading into the last lap’s finish line when Verstappen took over with a stunning manoeuvre to overtake the seven-time world champion.

Mercedes filed an appeal to have Verstappen’s victory annulled when race director Michael Masi abruptly changed his mind about allowing cars to overlap the safety car in the penultimate lap of the race, a situation the Silver Arrows believe the Red Bull driver took advantage of.

In the end, the FIA dismissed Mercedes’ appeal and crowned Verstappen the Formula One champion for the year.

Hamilton’s paternal half-brother Nicolas, who is also a racer racing in the British Touring Car Championship, lauded the Mercedes driver as the “True Champion” in an Instagram post.

Nicolas then slammed the FIA’s decision, calling the organization “a disgrace to the sport.”

Nicolas wrote, “The FIA broke their own rules, which is a disgrace to our entire sport.” “However, despite their mistreatment today, the Hamiltons remained modest in defeat.” Lewis and Nicolas’ father Anthony Hamilton walked over to Verstappen and his father Jos to congratulate them after his son died.

Many people thought the scenery was beautiful, and Nicolas has emphasized it as well.

“People can say whatever they want, but my Father’s gesture disproves all of the doubters and critics and demonstrates who we are as ‘The Hamiltons,'” the 29-year-old said. “It’s in our DNA to prove people incorrect, which Lewis accomplishes on a regular basis. Even though we all know he was let down by the sport to which he has given so much, he handled himself with utter professionalism and decency in loss.” “Congratulations to Max on such an outstanding season.” Indeed, Verstappen had an incredible 2021 season, ending Hamilton’s reign and ushering in a more fierce fight in Formula One.

Verstappen reportedly informed Hamilton minutes after defeating his ultimate foe that he is already “looking forward to doing it again” next season.