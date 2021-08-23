F1 legend explains what separates him from Lewis Hamilton and makes him “look so smooth.”

One of Formula One’s most illustrious drivers believes that one of his distinctive driving techniques has made him slightly cooler than Lewis Hamilton.

Unlike Hamilton, Jenson Button, a former Brawn driver, only won the world championship once throughout his F1 career. The latter, on the other hand, is certain that his personal style distinguishes him from the competition.

In contrast to his former teammate Hamilton, who does pretty much “everything through the steering wheel” when driving into corners, Button learnt how to “appear fluid” by “modulating the throttle.”

Buttion noted on “The High Performance Podcast” that “the way I drive is significantly different from most.” “For example, when Lewis [Hamilton] comes into a corner – which is excellent because I have all the speed traces from the data when we were teammates – he slams on the brakes as hard as he can, with no modulation.”

He went on to say, “He turns into the curve, goes onto the throttle, the same amount of pressure every time, linear, and he does everything through the steering wheel.” “I was the polar opposite of that. I’d brake and modulate it to prevent front-locking, then come on the throttle and modulate it so I didn’t have to change my steering angle, and I’d steer smoothly. They’d say things like, ‘Oh, he looks so smooth.’ It’s just that, in contrast to someone like Lewis, that’s what I’d use.”

“That harmed me in some ways, but it also made me feel the circumstances beneath me in those mixed settings. When you modulate the brake when braking, you won’t lock up as much. In the wet, you don’t want to have too much steering angle because it’s easy to lose the rear, and regulating the throttle is also important since it controls that.”

While Button believes his trademark driving style has set him apart from the competition, he also admits that world-class drivers like Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are better at making the best of a “poor car” than he is.

The 2018 Super GT Series champion stated, “My greatest weakness was I wasn’t willing to move on from a difficult weekend.” “However, I believe I’ve moved on from that. One thing I haven’t been able to overcome is my problem of driving a lousy car.”

“Lewis and Fernando Alonso can pull more out of a terrible car than I can–I think that’s my weakness.”