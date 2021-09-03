F1 ‘Has Never Been My Life,’ says the soon-to-retire superstar.

In his first interview after announcing that 2021 would be his final season in the sport, former World Champion Kimi Raikkonen stated that F1 “has never been my life.”

Raikkonen, who currently races for Alfa Romeo Racing, announced his retirement from Formula One earlier this week and said he has no intentions for the future, saying, “Right now, I am not inclined to think about it.”

“While Formula One consumes a significant amount of our time, it has never been the primary focus of my life. Raikkonen was cited by BBC Sport as saying in an interview ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, “I live my life outside and do normal things, and from that side it’s OK.”

The 41-year-old Finn will retire as the most experienced driver in Formula One history, having won 21 Grand Prix races and a world championship.

“I’ve always said it like it is. The reason for coming here is to drive. There are many other reasons to be here, but they have never been the primary ones for me. I had a great time. I’m pleased with what I’ve accomplished. Winning is a difficult task. I aspired to be a champion. I came near a couple of times, and the same thing happened with Ferrari. That’s wonderful that it happened, especially with them. I had a good time and did things my way. There isn’t a single thing I would change. Raikkonen added, “I have no issues.”

When asked about his plans after retiring from Formula One, Raikkonen, who won the world championship with Ferrari in 2007, said he had not yet determined what he would do.

“I don’t have any plans. I don’t want a schedule imposed on because, clearly, over the last 18, 19 years in Formula One, since I started, and for those two [sabbatical]years, there was always a schedule, what was coming up next on this date or that date. That’s something I don’t want. One of the main reasons I wanted to pursue something else was the fact that life doesn’t revolve around the race or whatever it is, the labor that goes into F1. As a result, I’m not in a hurry. Raikkonen went on to say, “I haven’t even considered it yet.”

Raikkonen, who debuted in Formula One in 2001, has 103 podium finishes, 18 pole positions, and 46 fastest laps in the sport's history.