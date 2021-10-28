F1: Despite health issues, Red Bull confirms Max Verstappen won the US Grand Prix.

Despite being ill on Sunday, Red Bull Racing has reported that Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix.

Despite his health issues, Verstappen put on a spectacular performance at the Circuit of the Americas, winning his eighth race of the season and increasing his point total to 287.5, 12 more than reigning champion Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull driver started the race on pole but was overtaken by Hamilton after the first lap.

The Dutchman gambled by pitting early and opting for an aggressive tire strategy, which paid off as he crossed the finish line ahead of Hamilton and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. The British driver was on newer tires near the conclusion of the race, but a combination of graining troubles and foul air kept him stuck behind Verstappen’s gearbox for the rest of the race.

“During the race, it turned absolutely black in front of his eyes at one point. It’s incredible how much cerebral capacity he possesses. Even if he is in poor health and drives at high speeds, he still thinks in terms of strategy “Helmut Marko, a Red Bull Racing advisor, said the German journal Auto, Motor & Sport.

At the moment, Verstappen was not the only one who was ill.

During the weekend, Perez, Red Bull’s other driver, was also not feeling well.

The Mexican driver had the most difficult race of his life since he was unable to sip water during the race.

“As a result, both of their performances should be praised much more. Max regained his fitness through breathing exercises and drinking. On the warm-up lap, Perez had too much water, which splattered around like the devil. He had no water at all during the race, indicating that something went wrong during the transition from too much to too little water. It was an excellent performance “Marko went on to say.

The Mexican Grand Prix, which will be place on November 8 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodrguez circuit, will be Perez’s home event.