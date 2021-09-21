F1 Chief Warns Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen About ‘Too Many Crashes’ At Russian Grand Prix.

The highly anticipated fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Russian Grand Prix has been cautioned.

The competition between Mercedes’ Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen has undoubtedly been the most intriguing tale of this season’s Formula One.

Both world-class drivers are chasing the championship and have been stepping up their game race after race.

While such fierce rivalries are beneficial to the sport, F1 Grand Prix Drivers’ Chairman Alex Wurz encouraged Hamilton and Verstappen to stay focused on the race’s end goal.

To be honest, I think [Hamilton and Verstappen will crash again] very likely,” Wurz told Sky Sports News. “Both must demarcate their spheres of influence. If you watch boxing, football, handball, or any other sport, those things happen when two greats come together.”

“I chat to both [Hamilton and Verstappen] outside the car, and they talk to each other, and they have a lot of respect for each other, which is very lovely to see,” he continued. “On the other hand, on the racetrack, it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re here to battle, we’re here to win the Formula One world championship.’ It is one of the most renowned titles in the world of sports.

“They must battle; it is a requirement of the game. Hopefully with the respect they require for their own team and outcomes, not just for each other, because finishing first means finishing, and they can’t afford too many crashes.”

Verstappen and Hamilton were involved in another dramatic crash at Monza, with the former receiving a grid penalty for the next Russian Grand Prix.

With a third crash predicted this weekend, F1 icon Damon Hill is encouraging “somebody” to step in and stop Hamilton and Verstappen from having another dogfight-style duel.

Hill recently noted on the “F1 Nation” podcast, “This is Formula 1, this is meant to be about judgment and expertise and making precise calls.” “Someone has to come in and say, ‘Guys, that’s enough, that’s too far, that’s not how we want the championship decided,’” says the narrator.

“We want people to pass us, and we want them to make amazing movements. Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso are two of the sport’s top overtakers, and they don’t crash into other drivers.”