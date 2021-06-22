Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds avoids an FA charge for making a ‘cry baby’ gesture against Burnley.

The Football Association will not sanction Leeds defender Ezgjan Alioski for a gesture he made during the club’s Premier League victory over Burnley last month.

Alioski reacted after being tackled in the second half by Dwight McNeil, who looked to speak to the North Macedonia international in his ear.

Before both benches got into a confrontation, the Leeds player responded to McNeil’s challenge and insults by covering his ears and sticking out his tongue.

According to the FA, Alioski denied using any discriminatory gestures and claimed that he mockingly resembled a ‘cry baby’ in reaction to being referred to as one by an opposing player.

An FA statement read: “Based on all the available evidence in the case, the FA is not satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to charge Alioski with a breach of FA rule E3.2 and he will face no further action.

“The FA is satisfied that the complaint was filed in good faith and that there is no evidence that this was a malicious or knowingly false claim.

“All complaints and claims of discriminatory abuse are taken very seriously by the FA, and all participants who believe they have been subjected to or seen such conduct are encouraged to report it to the proper authorities.”

The Burnley player to whom the gesture was made did not notice it at the time, according to the FA, and the complaint was lodged by a teammate.

All relevant players and officials were asked to provide statements and were shown the video evidence throughout the investigation.

“While the original complainant said that the gesture may be interpreted as discriminatory, he also stated that it could be interpreted as a foolish playground gesture,” the FA added.

“Another Burnley FC player admitted to calling Alioski a ‘cry baby,’ while a third Burnley FC player said he thought Alioski was acting childishly.

“There was no solid evidence that Alioski made a discriminatory gesture,” according to the report.