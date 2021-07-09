Eyes of Alexander Ceferin England may be affected by a change in the European Championship system.

After conceding a disadvantage for traveling teams, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin declared that he would not support another pan-European competition.

The rescheduled Euro 2020 was planned eight years ago to honor the competition’s 60th anniversary, but activities were hindered by the Coronavirus, which forced the event to be postponed a year.

Azerbaijan, Denmark, England, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Romania, Russia, Scotland, and Spain will all host games across Group A-F after 24 different nations battled it out to be declared Euro 2020 champions, only to be pared down to the last two for the final on Sunday, July 11.

The Slovenian took over as president of the European governing body in 2016 after Angel Maria Villar stepped down, and he has declared that the tournament’s unique format will not be duplicated to the same level in the future.

“I would no longer support it. I think it’s unfair that some teams have to travel more than 10,000 kilometers while others only have to travel 1,000 kilometers,” he told BBC Sports Editor Dan Roan.

Should another pan-European championship be held, the Three Lions may find themselves in the crosshairs of prospective efforts to sabotage another Wembley final.

Romania and Greece, on the other hand, are on the list of countries that could bid for the 2028 European Championships. So far, Bulgaria, Turkey, and Serbia have been confirmed as bidders.

After coming back from a goal down thanks to Mikkel Damsgaard’s magnificent free-kick, England won in extra time against semi-final opponents Denmark.

The Danes qualified for the last four after defeating the Czech Republic by two goals to one just hours before the Three Lions thrashed Ukraine 4-0.

They had already traveled across two time zones and faced a 4,000-mile round trip for their visit to Wembley Stadium, adding to the oppressive heat in Azerbaijan.

Due to the unusual conditions, England’s three group matches and two knockout matches, as well as the final on Sunday, will all be played in front of a home crowd at Wembley.

For the next event, which will be held in Germany in 2024 across ten venues, UEFA is expected to encounter less criticism. The summary comes to a close.