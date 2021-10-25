Expert Covid Adds Fuel To The Match-Fixing Fire:

After the Covid epidemic “fed fuel to the fire,” an official at one of the world’s major sports technology businesses warned AFP that a record number of sports matches are expected to be manipulated in 2021.

Since the pandemic began in April 2020, Sportradar Integrity Services, a global supplier of sport integrity solutions and a partner to over 100 sports federations and leagues, claims to have spotted over 1,100 suspicious sports matches throughout the world.

In the first nine months of 2021, more than 650 of them were discovered.

Tom Mace, the company’s head of worldwide operations, has access to a fraud detection system that analyzes the odds of over 630 global bookies as well as the account monitoring capabilities of over 130 global bookmakers.

“I understand Covid is not responsible for match-fixing, but the general trend is not improving, but worse for us,” he told AFP in an interview.

“The pandemic has fueled the fire, and we’re witnessing an upsurge in certain regions generally.”

He claimed that lower-league football matches were becoming increasingly prone to match-fixing as a result of the pandemic, which has left tiny teams unable to pay their players, forcing them to seek alternative sources of income.

“The players may be professionals or semi-professionals with other professions, but the majority of third-tier players are not well-off and are striving to make ends meet,” Mace explained.

“Many players are not paid on time, and some clubs are months late in their payments.

“They are looking for more money because their incomes are already low, and this is how the large gambling fixers approach them.

“This situation has been significantly exaggerated by the pandemic.”

Match-fixing has been around for years, according to Mace, who joined 11 years ago after a career in the bookmaking profession, but the patterns he’s seen since the pandemic began are alarming.

“In comparison to 2020 and even 2019, which was already the highest on record, we are on course to witness a significant increase in 2021.

“In total, 880 sporting fixtures were scheduled for 2019.”

Football, tennis, and basketball are the top three sports influenced by the "volume of matches," according to Mace, although football is always number one.