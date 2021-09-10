Exclusive: Solomon Rondon discusses Duncan Ferguson’s speech, Rafa Benitez’s transfer request, and why his mother cried at Everton’s decision.

As Everton’s players assembled for the start of Thursday morning’s training session, Duncan Ferguson made sure they knew they were in the presence of two Premier League record holders.

The Blues’ hero reminded the squad that he was one and the other was the squad’s newest member, Salomon Rondon, with his tongue firmly in cheek.

Big Dunc and Rondon, who currently have a coach-player connection, are the only two players in league history to score a hat-trick of headers.

Ferguson was the first player to achieve the feat, scoring three goals with his head for West Brom against Swansea City in 13 minutes in 1997. In 2016, Rondon followed in Ferguson’s footsteps.

“Hey guys, take a look here,” he told the group. “The only two players in the Premier League to score a hat-trick of headers,” Rondon said through Zoom from Finch Farm to The Washington Newsday.

“I remember scoring three headers against Swansea and then finding that only two players in history had ever scored a hat-trick of headers. Being a part of the Premier League’s history is an honor.

Duncan said, ‘Look, I’m one, and here’s the other.’ It was amazing, even if he was joking.”

Rondon had a warm welcome at the club’s training facilities this week, with Ferguson heaping praise on him.

Rafa Benitez had contacted the 31-year-old in the days leading up to the transfer deadline, telling him that if the powers at Goodison gave him the green light, he should be ready to leave.

Yerry Mina accepted the role of tour guide when he arrived at Finch Farm, meeting with James Rodriguez and received a message from Seamus Coleman asking if he needed anything.

Rondon’s free transfer from Dalian Professional – which necessitated a last-minute change of medical from Barcelona to Malaga – was announced late on the final day of the window, and his mother, Maitana, was overjoyed.

He recalls, “Everyone in my family was happy.”

