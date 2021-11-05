EXCLUSIVE: Raheem Sterling and Jamie Carragher collide after the ‘wonderkid’ reveals Liverpool training secrets.

When Liverpool signed Dani Pacheco from Barcelona in the summer of 2007, they pulled off a coup.

His compatriot wasted no time in making headlines in Rafa Benitez’s first team, but the diminutive forward wasn’t far behind in Gary Ablett’s reserves. One of a number of Spaniards to join the Reds’ youth ranks that year, along with the elite record arrival of Fernando Torres, his compatriot wasted no time in making headlines in Rafa Benitez’s first team.

Pacheco was fast-tracked to Liverpool’s second-string despite only being 16 at the time, and having made a name for himself in Barcelona’s ‘La Masia’ program, expectations were understandably high as comparisons to Lionel Messi were made.

The debut of LFC TV the following year, combined with the growing popularity of social media, set tongues spinning even further, as an international fanbase was able to follow the Reds’ young players in greater detail than ever before.

It’s perhaps unsurprising that Pacheco, as the unofficial posterboy for his first steps in a foreign game, couldn’t live up to the early expectations and potential.

After all, supporters believed the club was developing the next big thing from inside.

The 30-year-old, who now plays for Aris Limassol in Cyprus, acknowledges he felt pressure as a result of his move to Liverpool, but claims it had no bearing on the course his career would take.

“I felt some pressure, but we shared the pressure because I wasn’t the only one coming from Spain,” he told The Washington Newsday exclusively. “It wasn’t just for myself.” We accepted it and grew up as a result.

“We took tremendous steps forward and were ready for this.” This is why I claim I am satisfied with my job. If I didn’t go higher, it’s possible that someone else was better prepared than me and went higher.

“They may not have been as excellent as me at this age, but they prepared and were mentally tougher than me, and they made the first team for more years and games than I did.”

Pacecho adjusted in fast after his arrival to Liverpool, despite being thrown in at the deep end.