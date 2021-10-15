EXCLUSIVE: Rafa Benitez provides a candid assessment of Everton’s team and clarifies Duncan Ferguson’s ‘interview.’

Everton would match a minor but crucial piece of club history if they beat West Ham on Sunday.

Rafa Benitez’s team has won their first three league games at home this season. A fourth would equal a record that hasn’t been broken since 1978/79.

Victory would also put Everton on 17 points after eight games, one more than their finest Premier League haul of the season, which came in 2004/05, when the Spaniard was still settling in as Liverpool manager.

Everton has a history of strong starts. The goal is to extend them, as the Blues did in each of the aforementioned seasons, finishing fourth each time.

Last season’s promising start under Carlo Ancelotti had already faded by matchweek eight, with back-to-back defeats by Southampton, Newcastle, and Manchester United.

Despite missing key players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Seamus Coleman for significant periods of the season, Benitez has managed to maintain a high level of performance.

And without having to spend a lot of money.

Which raises the question of how.

“I’ve noticed significant improvements. Significant advancements, “Benitez elaborated. “We brought in players that had the right mindset.

“They are ecstatic to be able to train effectively, be professional, and progress. And the guys who were here, the vast majority of them, I can tell you that they are pleased with the manner we have pushed them. Every time, they strive to be better.

“We try to make small changes, and you have to work with the people you have, and sometimes you have to shake things up a little to get everyone to give their best effort.

“I’m happy with that; generally, it’s easier to recruit good players by spending a lot of money and then managing them, but I enjoy coaching players as well, and if they’re training well and want to learn, they’ll grow.”

It’s a mentality that Benitez has adopted throughout his managerial career: a footballing marginal gains philosophy that players may not understand at the time, but nearly always do with retrospect.

It reminds Benitez of his schooldays.

