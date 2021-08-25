EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool great, will meet with the government to discuss potential new life-saving legislation.

On Thursday, Jamie Carragher will meet with the government in an attempt to get new, potentially life-saving legislation passed.

The Liverpool star will meet with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson in the House of Commons as part of his 23 Foundation’s collaboration with the Oliver King Foundation to try to put defibrillators in every school in the UK.

Oliver King, who died in 2011 at the age of 12 from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS), died moments after winning a swimming race at King David High School in Childwall.

The term “Sudden Death Syndrome” (SADS) refers to heart abnormalities that can result in sudden death in young persons aged 12 to 35.

Oliver’s father, Mark, has spent the better part of a decade working to have defibrillators installed in every school across the country in order to prevent another tragedy like the one that claimed his son’s life.

Mr King and Carragher’s Foundation linked together a few years ago, and the two will meet with Education Secretary Michael Gove in Westminster on Thursday morning to discuss what may be the culmination of nearly a decade of work.

On Wednesday, after four defibrillators were donated on behalf of the Oliver King Foundation to Fans Supporting Foodbanks, the Liverpool Supporters Disabled Association, and the LFC Foundation, ex-Reds star Carragher spoke about his goals for his meeting with the Government.

Carragher told The Washington Newsday, “A lot of the attention and our backing comes from Mark’s enthusiasm, intensity, and fight.” “It’s just contagious.”

“It makes you want to help, and we’re going to attempt to help as much as we can in terms of fundraising, distributing defibrillators, and sending them out.

“Training is just as vital as everything else, to be honest.

“Just talking to Mark reveals that he is taking others on a journey with him. We want to be a part of this journey since it isn’t over yet.

“We’ll be joining Mark in Parliament tomorrow, and we’re not going to stop until we get what we want.”

"The relationship started in the Rotunda Gym maybe seven or eight years ago," Carragher continued. Mark walked in."