EXCLUSIVE: ‘I will put it simply,’ says Igor Biscan of Liverpool, revealing how a transfer reversal led to glory.

Before Jurgen Klopp’s side ended 30 years of misery in 2020, many players tried and failed to help Liverpool break their long spell as English champions.

While many teams failed to achieve success during those three decades, the Reds did, with their treble-winning season in 2000/01 and Champions League triumph in 2005 being special highlights.

Now that those players have retired, they are attempting to manage their own teams, with Steven Gerrard impressing at Aston Villa following a successful spell with Rangers, and Xabi Alonso grabbing the eye at Real Sociedad B.

Yet, after hanging up his boots in 2012, one of their underappreciated team-mates from Istanbul is having just as successful a career in management, and it’s one he could never have expected at the time.

During his four-and-a-half years with Liverpool, Igor Biscan won both the Champions League and the League Cup, although he was ultimately only a bit-part player at Anfield at the zenith of his career.

However, he is currently in control of Croatia. The 43-year-old is excelling with the Under-21s as he prepares to lead his country’s youth to the next European Championships in 2023.

Croatia’s next generation certainly looks like one to watch with the former Red at the helm, with a 100 percent winning record from their six games so far and having guided them to the knockout stages for the first time in their history at this year’s tournament back in the spring, knocking out England in the process.

“I’m not sure about making history, but I can’t help but be pleased with how things have turned out so far,” Biscan told The Washington Newsday in an exclusive interview.

“I find it fascinating.” Working with young, skilled players provides you with a unique opportunity to stretch yourself.

“Obviously, the England game was a significant deal for us, and even though we lost that game, we made it to the quarter-finals for the first time, which was fantastic.”

“With this new qualifying campaign, we’ve gotten off to a great start. Everything has gone smoothly so far, but we haven’t done anything yet. We are hopeful, but there is still more to be done.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”