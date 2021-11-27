EXCLUSIVE: Goalkeeper unveils interesting new endeavor and explains why he quit Liverpool.

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, while Liverpool waited to be crowned Premier League champions in the summer of 2020, one young Reds hopeful’s Anfield dream was about to come to an end.

Dan Atherton, who joined the club when he was 12 years old, had made his non-competitive debut for Jurgen Klopp’s first team 11 months earlier in an unusual fashion, coming on outfield in place of the injured Paul Glatzel against Tranmere Rovers before reverting to his traditional position for their next friendly against Bradford City.

However, by June 2020, the youthful shot-stopper realized it was time to go on in pursuit of game action. It’s easier said than done in the midst of a worldwide health crisis, especially when the lives of out-of-contract players are more uncertain than ever.

Before returning home earlier this year, Atherton took advantage of the opportunity to travel, visiting Spain and the United States, where he signed with USL club FC Malaga City.

After originally training with Warrington Town prior to his international adventures, the goalkeeper has eased back into life at home.

Knowing how difficult it can be to practice when you’re out of contract, he’s also giving back to the community by working as a goalkeeper coach at the KKZ Performance Complex, Liverpool’s first indoor coaching performance centre, which allows amateurs and professionals alike to train year-round.

“I’m having a great time with it.” In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, Atherton said, “It’s a fantastic initiative that’s been going on since we came out of lockdown.” “The lads requested that I come in as a goalkeeper coach so that I could work with them specifically.”

“There are a billion football coaches out there, but goalkeeper coaches are a very small percentage.” There aren’t many clubs who have goalie coaches.

“The focus is never on goalkeeping, whether it’s the substitutes warming them up or the second coach taking them out for five minutes before they go in.” It’s a great shame.

“There are a number of keepers with potential who, with the appropriate coaching, may reach their full potential.””

