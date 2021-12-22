EXCLUSIVE: Gerard Houllier persuaded an unknown £5 million midfielder to turn down Barcelona in order to help Liverpool win the Champions League.

Midway through Liverpool’s treble-winning season, Gerard Houllier used a lengthy charm offensive to persuade Igor Biscan to join the team.

After impressing both domestically and in the Champions League for Dinamo Zagreb, the Reds beat off interest from Juventus, Barcelona, Ajax, and AC Milan to sign the midfielder, which was viewed as a coup at the time.

In the end, the £5.5 million transfer failed to live up to the hype, as he was primarily limited to a bit-part role during his four-and-a-half seasons at Anfield, making Houllier’s extra efforts appear a little fruitless.

But that didn’t stop him from becoming a cult hero among Kopites after helping them win the treble and the Champions League in 2000/01 and 2004/05, respectively.

Biscan’s transfer to Liverpool was finalised 21 years ago this month, albeit Houllier had already set the wheels in action months before when the Reds were held to a painful 1-1 draw by Sunderland in September 2000.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, the Croatian stated, “Time goes, and 21 years is a long time, but the memories are still powerful.”

“Shortly after signing, I made my debut against Ipswich.” It was a memorable occasion for me.

“We lost that game, so the atmosphere in the locker room afterward wasn’t great, but I’ll never forget that day.”

“At Old Trafford, I made my complete debut.” Man United was the team to beat back then, and winning at Old Trafford against our biggest opponent on my full league debut was fantastic.” “I did chat with the management a few times before I joined the team,” he stated. I was invited to witness one game (a few months previously vs Southampton) at Anfield, which was incredible.

“I spent some time with Mr. Houllier after the game.” He told me all I needed to know about the club and the team, and I signed a few months later.

“I am grateful for the fans’ support and truly appreciate it.” It’s flattering to be called a cult hero, but I’m not one.

“I believe that.”

