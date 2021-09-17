Exclusive: Everton defender Yerry Mina is helping to alter thousands of lives by giving back.

Yerry Mina claims that dancing is in everyone’s blood in his community.

The Everton player established a foundation in his name in Guachene, a small sugar-growing municipality in western Colombia about a nine-hour journey south of the capital city Medellin.

“Yerry’s smile is totally contagious. In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, Jose Islian Ararat, a friend of Mina’s and co-ordinator at his charitable organization, said, “When he laughs, his whole body moves and shows his enthusiasm.”

Evertonians will understand exactly what he’s talking about.

The towering defender is the heart and soul of the Goodison Park dressing room. He is a big character who loves to dance at any given moment and is always kidding.

During a 4-2 victory over Brighton, Mina led the Macarena.

After a penalty at Elland Road, he teamed up with Dominic Calvert-Lewin to put on a show, and then went solo after a brace at Watford. He enjoys performing, even if the opponents against whom Everton has just scored wish he wouldn’t.

Then there was a trip to the Everton School Supporters’ Club in Much Woolton, when he danced with Richarlison.

Mina is eager to pass on the joy he emanates to others, as it was evident he took tremendous delight in making the visit.

That is why, five years ago this November, he made the decision to give back and established the Yerry Mina Foundation. In that time, it has grown into a national leader in its sector, assisting thousands of children aged seven to seventeen.

Jose, who has known Mina for eleven years, explains, “It is a non-profit organization.” “Its primary goal is to improve the quality of life for young people by developing and implementing athletic, social, environmental, and cultural activities.

“Families in Guachene benefit from comprehensive training and the organization of drug addiction prevention programs.”

Mina wants children to have a purpose in order to keep them off the streets and prevent them from falling into a life of struggle or crime.

The foundation, which employs 17 individuals, provides instruction and skills to children and adults. “The summary has come to an end.”