EXCLUSIVE: An update on Liverpool’s stadium plans and naming rights as the FSG’s “dream scenario” approaches.

Andy Hughes, Liverpool’s managing director, believes that increasing Anfield’s capacity to over 60,000 is critical to the club’s long-term competitiveness.

And the Reds’ boss claims that Fenway Sports Group’s “enormous and strategic investment” in the Anfield Road development is exactly what the club needs to be self-sufficient at the top level of the game.

The proposal to expand the stadium by 7,000 seats began on Thursday, as manager Jurgen Klopp planted the first spade in the ground at Anfield. Liverpool expects the project to be completed in August 2023.

Mr Hughes explained how the investment is additional indication of the owners’ devotion to the football club, saying that the goal was always to raise Anfield above the 60,000 capacity level.

The following is the complete transcript of our exclusive conversation with Andy Hughes:

“Today is an extraordinarily monumental day; we’ve been working on this project for a long time.

“I believe that has been thoroughly discussed. We first asked for outline planning clearance in 2016, when we began construction on the Main Stand, and this is the result of a lot of hard work.

“Ultimately, having that capacity above 60,000 is the goal, so it’s a great day for the club.”

“At the moment, there is no actual update, but there are a lot of various things we can do in terms of sponsorship and specific lounges.

“If you look at what we did in the Main Stand, that’s the kind of stuff we’re looking at right now, but nothing specific.”

“I believe that is quite significant. The two stands, taken combined, are huge demonstrations of intent for us to remain at Anfield.

“It has also affected our financial dynamics, and I believe that a club the size of Liverpool Football Club need a capacity of more than 60,000, which is the starting point for a club of our scale.

“From that standpoint, it’s basically about getting us back to where we belong in terms of match-day income.”

"I believe pausing was a foregone conclusion. Because there was no way of knowing whether a build was even possible."