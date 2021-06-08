‘Excellent candidate’ Debbie Hewitt is the first woman to be nominated as FA Chairperson.

Debbie Hewitt MBE is likely to become the Football Association’s first female chairwoman, following the FA Board’s unanimous nomination.

After examining Hewitt’s significant non-executive career spanning over 15 years in listed, private equity-backed, and privately owned companies across several different sectors, a seven-member selection panel led by independent non-executive FA director Kate Tinsley chose her.

“The panel unanimously agreed that she possesses the outstanding chair and governance knowledge, as well as the proven leadership characteristics and character required for the position,” according to an FA statement.

From January 2022, Hewitt will succeed interim FA chair Peter McCormick OBE, whose appointment as the first female leader in the governing body’s 157-year existence is subject to ratification by the FA Council.

She is expected to take over as permanent replacement for Greg Clarke, who resigned in November after making a series of insulting remarks in front of MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) committee.

Hewitt currently serves on the boards of Visa Europe, The Restaurant Group plc, BGL Group, and White Stuff as a non-executive director.

When she joins the FA in January, she will leave The Restaurant Group, which includes Wagamama and Frankie and Benny’s, after six years in the post.

Hewitt, who was granted an MBE in 2011 for contributions to business and the public sector, said, “I’m thrilled to be nominated for the job of non-executive chair of The Football Association.”

“As recent events have demonstrated, this is a pivotal moment in English football, with a clear goal for all stakeholders to ensure the game’s long-term viability at all levels.

“I’ve loved football since I was a kid, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help shape the future of something that means so much to so many people.

“I am excited to work with our CEO Mark Bullingham and the team at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park, and to chair an organization that has achieved so much. (This is a brief piece.)