Examining The Phoenix Suns’ Point Guard’s Future Chris Paul is a musician from the United States.

Examining The Phoenix Suns' Point Guard's Future

The Phoenix Suns were defeated in six games by the Milwaukee Bucks in a finals matchup that will go down in history.

The Suns fought hard throughout the series and appeared to be on their way to forcing a Game 7 in Phoenix, but Giannis Antetokounmpo went on a tear, exploding for 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks en route to winning his first Finals MVP.

With the Suns so close to winning their first-ever championship, speculation about what they will do next in the offseason will abound.

Since Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky were more of stretch bigs than reliable post-up defenders, their biggest challenge heading into the postseason was finding a backup big to Deandre Ayton.

Jalen Smith, a rookie, was drafted with that goal in mind, but his development slowed this year due to the Suns’ unexpected run to the NBA Finals.

The greatest issue for Phoenix right now is whether or not Chris Paul will exercise his player option, which is worth $44.2 million.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, “CP3” has been planning to refuse his player option in favor of a long-term deal since early June.

The Suns’ finals run can be traced back to his arrival in the Valley, and managing partner Robert Sarver is likely to do all in his power to keep him in Phoenix.

However, if Paul decides to go, the Los Angeles Lakers are his most likely destination.

The Lakers will be without a point guard next season due to a stalemate in their contract negotiations with Dennis Schroder.

However, they are concerned that Paul’s contract would be too much for them to bear, given that they have already committed the majority of their salary space to LeBron James and his co-star Anthony Davis.

To push his way to Los Angeles, he’ll need a big sign-and-trade package that includes Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and the aforementioned Schroder.

They can also pursue Kyle Lowry this offseason, but given his ties to the New Orleans Pelicans, they may have to pay a premium for the 35-year-old point guard.

Only he knows what he wants to do next: join James in Los Angeles, sign with another title-contending team like the Philadelphia 76ers in a sign-and-trade for Simmons, or even help the Brooklyn Nets in some fashion.

