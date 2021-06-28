‘Exactly the same as I am,’ Sam Allardyce warns Everton fans about Rafa Benitez.

Rafa Benitez has been compared to former Everton manager Sam Allardyce, who describes the Spaniard as a “defensive-minded coach.”

Farhad Moshiri is expected to announce Benitez as his fifth manager at Everton in as many years, and he is closing in on the job as Blues leader.

Due to his history with Liverpool, the Spaniard’s appointment would be the most divisive in Merseyside football history.

Between 2004 and 2010, Benitez led Liverpool to Champions League and FA Cup glory, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

Following his brief spell in charge at Goodison Park, Allardyce is no stranger to the wrath of Everton fans.

The 66-year-old was largely praised for his style of play, which included a seven-match unbeaten streak at the start of his term to keep the Blues out of danger of relegation.

Everton finished 20th in the Premier League for total shots, 19th for total shots on target, 16th for passing accuracy, and 17th for shots faced during his tenure as manager.

When asked about Benitez’s appointment, Allardyce couldn’t help but criticize Everton for hiring someone with similar tactics to him.

“I have seen there are a lot of Everton fans unhappy about the situation because of the rivalry between (Liverpool) the two clubs,” he told Sky Sports on Monday morning.

“In terms of experience as a manager, Rafa has a strong track record. But I have to add that if you label me a defensive-minded coach, Rafa is precisely like me.

“Throughout his career, he has built his performances on clean sheets and developed from there.

“So, if they’re talking about wide and expansive football, I don’t think hiring someone like Rafa is the way to go.

“I believe that will happen eventually, depending on who they let go and who they bring in.”

Allardyce, on the other hand, believes that any animosity against Benitez among Everton supporters will dissipate if the club succeeds on the pitch.

He said: “The fans are on your side when you start. Summary ends.