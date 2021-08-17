Ex-WWE star CM Punk is expected to make his AEW debut on ‘Rampage’ in Chicago.

CM Punk may be ready to return to professional wrestling after a seven-year hiatus. On Friday night’s episode of “AWE: Rampage” in Chicago, the former WWE star is generally expected to appear.

Punk is expected to make his All Elite Wrestling debut this week in his hometown, according to more than just rumors and speculation. The wrestling legend appears to be hinting at a much anticipated comeback.

Punk was on the broadcast team for CFFC 99, a mixed martial arts event, on Saturday. When asked if a specific fighter will return to wrestling, Punk quipped that the guy was “all elite.” Punk had a lapel pin with the Roman numbers XX on it that looked like a Chicago Bulls jersey. The Bulls play their home games in the United Center, which will host the filming of “Rampage” on August 20.

Punk left a cryptic message on his Instagram account on Monday, merely writing the digits 05, 11 and 21. Many fans have interpreted this to suggest that Punk has signed a contract to wrestle in 2021, similar to the contracts he signed with WWE in 2005 and 2011.

Punk won his first-ever WWE Championship by defeating John Cena at Money in the Bank in 2011. Punk had two WWE championships, the longest of which lasted 434 days.

AEW has done little to discourage the suspicions that Punk is on his way. In light of the conjecture, AEW CEO Tony Khan told Sports Illustrated that for Friday’s show, “everyone knows what to expect—and everyone is quite thrilled.”

I enjoy how Tony Khan and CM Punk have opposing viewpoints on the upcoming week. Punk is all about being evasive, not denying anything openly, but also being ignorant.

Normally, I’d agree with you, but Tony Khan remarked last week in an interview that fans of Rampage “knew what to anticipate” from the August 20 episode… That, after all, is plainly a reference to CM Punk. He’s also got the opportunity to say he’s not coming in, but he hasn’t. https://t.co/aVfftLD1os

CM Punk joins WWE in 2005.

CM Punk’s WWE contract is renewed in 2011.

