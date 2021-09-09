Ex-WWE Champion Has Heart Surgery, Raising Concerns Among Celebrities

Triple H, whose true name is Paul Levesque, has only made sporadic appearances on television.

He has shifted his concentration to assisting WWE in the production of slammin’ shows from behind the scenes.

However, with news that the former WWE champion had a heart operation following a cardiac incident, fans may have to wait a while to see the 52-year-old on TV.

“After suffering a cardiac incident, Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful operation at Yale New Haven Hospital last week. The incident was caused by a genetic cardiac condition, and Paul is anticipated to make a full recovery, according to a WWE statement.

In the WWE, Triple H has essentially done everything. Since joining the promotion in 1995, he has won nearly every belt available.

His performance began to deteriorate in 2019, with his most recent match taking place against Randy Orton in January.

That bout resulted in a no-contest, with Orton becoming the catalyst for Bray Wyatt’s feud with “The Viper.”

Since then, Triple H has been largely absent from television broadcasts and pay-per-view events. The “King of Kings” has kept a low profile, with many feeling he was too busy attempting to keep WWE’s ratings up.

In any case, the good news is that he is likely to recover completely. Regardless, when word of his heart treatment was revealed on social media, an outpouring of well-wishes poured in.

Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, Mustafa Ali, and Lex Luger were among those who expressed concern.

Flair, who is known to be close to Triple H, responded to the news with simple emojis of a heart and praying hands.

Brooke, who hasn’t appeared on WWE television in a while, wished Levesque a speedy recovery.

I’m sending my best wishes and prayers to @TripleH for a rapid recovery!!! God’s blessings! https://t.co/0hfClUNgpr

When he was still on 205 Live, Ali, on the other hand, recalled a previous case. He was asking the WWE executive if he could visit his pregnant wife at the moment. Instead, Triple H advised him to return home and have a family.

“I had to relocate to Orlando when I was on 205 Live. Who was it? It was my wife. Brief News from Washington Newsday.