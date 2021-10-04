Ex-Warriors coach recalls being told by the NBA that LeBron James would be ‘hyped up.’

LeBron James was always the real deal, according to a former Golden State Warriors head coach.

Mark Jackson was best known as Reggie Miller’s co-backcourt partner with the Indiana Pacers and as one of ESPN’s most prominent in-game commentators.

Some may not recall, but Jackson also served as head coach of the Warriors for three seasons.

As a coach, “Action” is very interested in spotting prospective talent, such as that of a young LeBron James.

In a recent visit on “Club Shay Shay,” Jackson told Shannon Sharpe about a former teammate telling him that James, then a high school basketball phenom, lacked the x-factor and would be “hyped up” by the NBA.

Jackson recounted, “I can remember playing for a squad, and LeBron [James] was in high school, and he was on TV.” “And the next day, I came into the locker room and said, ‘This guy is going to be amazing.’ ‘No, this person is going to get psyched up and he’s going to fall short because they’re giving him everything,’ [my teammate]says. ‘Did you see the guy I saw on TV last night?’ I ask. In his game, he has no flaws.”

Jackson, convinced that he was correct about James, went on to praise the four-time NBA MVP’s overall abilities, which he said are sometimes taken “for granted” by many.

The former NBA Rookie of the Year said of James, “This guy is as amazing as it gets, and we genuinely take him for granted.” “The same way we do all our greats, but he’s a guy who’s done it right and continues to take care in finishing the job correctly. He deserves to be recognized and honored. He is truly taken for granted by us. He’s unique.”

Jackson may have a point, but it was James’ St. Vincent-St. Mary high school coach Keith Dambrot who best described James during his high school years.

According to Dambrot, James had no trouble dealing with the “hype” because he has never failed to deliver since the beginning.

Dambrot told DK Pittsburgh Sports last year, “He’s one of the rare individuals who’s lived up to the hype.” “He was fired up like no one else coming out of high school has ever been. “He lived up to every expectation.”

“If LeBron wanted to be the best rebounder in the league, he could be the best rebounder in the league. Brief News from Washington Newsday.