Ex-UFC Champion Eyes YouTuber; Here’s Why It Mightn’t Happen

Anderson Silva, a former UFC champion, appears to be doing well in the boxing ring. On Saturday, the 46-year-old will face Tito Ortiz, barely a few months after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Silva’s bout with Ortiz is a boxing match, which reminds me of YouTuber Jake Paul’s recent focus. The only difference is that Silva and Ortiz are both mixed martial artists, which adds some spice to the battle, according to CBS Sports.

Silva, by the way, would welcome the chance to fight Jake or Logan Paul if the occasion arose. In an interview with TMZ, the Brazilian did not rule out a fight with one of the Paul brothers.

“Anything is possible,” says the narrator. In this new amusing show, Jake Paul and Logan are doing an excellent job. We’ll have to wait and see. It is possible to achieve anything. Both have my regard. [Jake] is performing well and putting in long hours. So, we’ll see if this is also possible,” Silva said.

Silva stated that he intends to fight until he is 49 years old, which means he has three years to fight either Jake or Logan. However, finalizing a deal may not be simple.

“My objective is to beat my last bout, which was 49 years ago. I’m done at 49. I’m probably done. That is my ambition. Three more years of fighting and you’re done. 49. That is the figure. Maybe I’ll be able to fight more, but for now, my goal is to stop fighting when I’m 49,” Silva revealed.

Jake, on the other hand, has yet to fight a legitimate boxer in the ring. He’s faced opponents with little to no boxing experience. As a result, seeing him fight Silva is unlikely for the time being.

However, Logan’s situation may be different. The older of the two is coming off a battle with Floyd Mayweather Jr., which was widely panned by the public.

Regardless, the fact that the 26-year-old YouTube star faced a professional boxer suggests that a bout with the former UFC champion is more likely.

For the time being, the attention is on the Ortiz fight this weekend. Following that, it’ll be fascinating to see if a fight with either Jake or Logan gains traction.