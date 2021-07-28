Ex-UFC Champion Could Be Trying To Stay Relevant As His Career Collapses MMA News: Ex-UFC Champion Could Be Trying To Stay Relevant As His Career Collapses

Conor McGregor will be sidelined indefinitely due to injury, but the 33-year-old isn’t going anywhere.

Most people are aware of his lack of tact, despite the fact that some of his remarks appear to be made on purpose.

“The Notorious” recently tweeted something that appeared to be a reference to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father, Abdulmanap.

The post was thought to be in retaliation to the Russian’s comments after his loss at UFC 264, despite the fact that the name was not mentioned.

When McGregor was ruled unable to continue his fight with Dustin Poirier due to an injury, Nurmagomedov posted on Twitter, “Good always wins evil.” @DustinPoirier, I’m ecstatic for you. I’m hoping you’ll receive the belt before the end of the year.”

“Covid is good and father is evil?” McGregor tweeted two weeks later.

Although that post has now been removed, it did not go unnoticed by the majority of people. Some others were able to photograph it.

It should be noted that Nurmagomedov’s father died of COVID-19 problems in 2020.

It’s no secret that there’s a lot of bad blood between UFC fighters. In 2018, this includes a grueling main event at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

That’s not all. With profanity-laced verbal attacks on the Russian’s family, the Irishman may be going too far.

There’s no denying that McGregor is a tried and true performer. However, most people are left wondering where the line between screaming obscenities and being more sensitive should be drawn.

For the most part, it’s all about making money for McGregor at the moment. When he appeared on Sports Bytes Philippines, none other than BRAVE CF middleweight champion Mohammad Fakhreddine emphasized this.

According to Fakhreddine, McGregor’s heart no longer belongs in the sport.

“Since his fight with Floyd [Mayweather], Conor [McGregor] hasn’t been the same. I believe his downfall was making much too much money. After the fight, he was never the same. You can tell from the outcomes. Is it true that he only won two of the six games? I believe he is making too much money… he was starving at first. “I sensed that he is still a little hungry in his thoughts, but his heart no longer desires it,” Fakhreddine explained.