Ex-Pro Driver Allegedly Attacked Wife With Hatchet In NASCAR News

Ex-Pro Driver Allegedly Attacked Wife With Hatchet

John Wes Townley, a former NASCAR driver, died in a shooting incident in Georgia last weekend.

According to fresh sources, the 31-year-old retired racing driver paid an unusual visit to his estranged wife’s home in Georgia, which resulted in his death.

Townley allegedly showed up in Athens, Georgia, according to fresh papers acquired by TMZ Sports.

He allegedly assaulted Laura, his ex-wife, and Zachary Anderson, the woman’s live-in lover.

Anderson allegedly shot Townley in retaliation for the attack, which was termed a domestic violence case.

Townley was shot in the chest and died after being taken to a nearby hospital, according to Yahoo.

Laura was also wounded in the abdomen by mistake, but she is expected to recover totally.

John and Laura had recently finalized their divorce, it turned out. However, it is unknown why the ex-husband went to the couple’s house and assaulted them.

Townley was a professional racecar driver for nearly a decade, winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2015.

Over the course of his eight-year NASCAR Xfinity Series career, he has competed in 76 races. Townley last competed in the Sparks Energy 300 in 2016.

When the news of Townley’s death broke, several other NASCAR figures were stunned. Bubba Wallace and Todd Bodine were among them.

“Damn. JWT, take it easy. “It’s heartbreaking,” Wallace wrote on Twitter.

Bodine wrote on his social media account, “Absolutely heartbreaking news regarding John Wes Townley.” “Praying for the well-being of his family and friends.” Townley has his share of off-track incidents throughout his career.

Following an incident in Oconee, Georgia in 2012, Townley was arrested for DUI. As a result, RAB Racing suspended him and NASCAR placed him on probation until the conclusion of the year.

From there, things seemed to get better until 2016. After colliding on a lap during the Drivin’ for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park, Townley got into an incident with Spencer Gallagher.

Townley was fined $15,000 and placed on probation until the end of the year for that incident.

After the tragedy, he never raced again and declared his retirement in January 2017.