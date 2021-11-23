Ex-NBA star Isaiah Stewart sarcastically mocked LeBron James for the Isaiah Stewart altercation.

According to a former NBA player, LeBron James receives preferential treatment from the league.

On Sunday, November 21, during the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons game, Isaiah Stewart attempted to confront James many times about an allegedly “foul play,” causing a brief delay.

As the two squared up for a rebound early in the third quarter, James smacked Stewart in the face with an elbow.

Stewart had to be held back by his teammates and many team officials several times as he chased James.

Both players were ejected in the end, and the Pistons’ big man needed stitches after the game.

Famous NBA celebrities, including former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas, had various reactions to the incident, as one might imagine.

Arenas expressed his displeasure with Stewart’s charging of James in a fiery outburst on social media.

In the process, “Agent Zero” made a veiled dig at the NBA for its treatment of James, stating that Stewart made a tremendous mistake by going for “The King,” as he is the league’s untouchable star.

"Hey, brother," I said (Stewart), I'm simply going to be honest with you here. "Pack all s—-, pack yo [sic]winter jackets and boots because yo [sic]a— is about to be traded to somewhere," the 39-year-old stated through Fox Sports on Instagram. "I don't know what type of bumbaclot blood got in yo [sic]eye, but you can't charge at [James] the king like that on TV; you'll be drug tested right away to make sure your wrath isn't caused by drugs." "I'm guessing you haven't received the message on NBA fight attempts: 1. He said, "Never square up with [James] and [Kevin Durant]." "Wishing you the best of luck as you move on, my man." P.S. This was far worse than the pistol in the locker room incident; some could even call it attempted murder. Only MJ (Michael Jordan) dropping episode 11 of the Last Dance and editing all Scottie Pippen sequences out or Vanessa Bryant dropping The Mamba last season can save you right now." "Ask (Enes Kanter) if you think I'm b———ing; he went too close to the monarch in 2016-17, and the Turkish president has been trying to catch his a— ever since." James has been "suspended one game without pay for recklessly punching Stewart in the face and sparking an on-court confrontation," according to the NBA. Stewart,.