Ex-Lakers guard claims he was never offered a $84 million contract.

Dennis Schroder is prepared to get a new start in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, proving that he is a talent worth investing in.

Most people are aware that the German guard garnered a lot of criticism before that, dating back to when the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered him a $84 million contract extension.

According to Schroder, he was not offered a contract extension and his relationship with Lakers management had deteriorated.

“The Lakers told us we couldn’t communicate throughout the season, and at the end of the day, I never saw that contract,” Schroder told reporters at Celtics media day, according to Boston.com. “That’s one thing,” says the narrator. However, they wanted to talk, and in the end, my agent and I chose not to sign their contract.”

The claims made by Schroder could shed light on what happened between him and the Lakers.

Most people are aware that things did not go as planned, and the 28-year-old was heavily chastised while still with Los Angeles.

Schroder took a long time to locate a new home. He was one of the last big names to find new digs.

Regardless, Schroder stated that he had no animosity toward the Lakers. Right now, all he cares about is that he’s still in the NBA.

Schroder is back to square one after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Celtics. The German guard agreed to a $5.9 million mid-level exception, according to ESPN.

If everything goes well, the 6-foot-3 guard might earn a lot more. It all depends on how well he succeeds in the NBA in 2021-22.