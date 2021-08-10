Ex-Lakers enforcer defends veteran-laden roster in NBA news.

On paper, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be a good team, but a deeper look reveals that most of them are past their prime.

Their offseason moves have been lauded, but the franchise’s ability to compete for another NBA title will be contingent on the health of the franchise’s older statesmen.

Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony were all added to the mix.

In December, LeBron James will turn 37, which is why many analysts are dismissing the Lakers’ chances this season.

Matt Barnes, an ex-Laker, is one ex-Laker who is looking forward to seeing the retooled but elderly Lakers lineup. From 2010 until 2012, the 41-year-old was a member of the team.

When Barnes spoke to TMZ Sports, he said that the aging roster is a good thing.

“I believe they say the team is old, but they have a lot of experience and a lot of quality players. So I’m looking forward to seeing what happens,” Barnes said.

However, the one-time NBA champion agreed that everyone on the team must find a way to stay healthy if the Lakers are to win the championship.

If this is solved, the 6-foot-7 athlete believes the Lakers will be a team to watch in the 2021-22 season because of their experience.

“I just think older people work smarter, so they’ll learn how to work even if they have to work during the season and understand that it’s a marathon, and I think they’ll be fine,” he explained.

Barnes’ remarks came after Anthony dismissed many fans’ concerns over their lineup.

“I enjoy it when people bring up the subject of aging. It tells a more compelling story. It tells a better story, in my opinion. People seem to forget that it’s all about basketball at the end of the day. You must be able to play basketball. That’s something you’ve got to do. That, I believe, is what we provide at this moment. Anthony added, “Our talent, our expertise, but also our experience.”