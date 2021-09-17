Ex-Lakers big man could return to the Warriors next season, according to NBA rumors.

Following a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies unexpectedly waived Marc Gasol, making him a free agent.

This was all part of the plan, as the 36-year-old is expected to return to Europe, where he will most likely end his professional basketball career.

Marc Gasol’s NBA career, on the other hand, may not be completely finished. According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the one-time NBA champion is a name to keep an eye on for the Golden State Warriors’ final roster position.

Last season, the Dubs were interested in signing the three-time All-Star, but he instead signed with the Lakers.

However, as most NBA fans are aware, Gasol’s time with the team was short-lived, as he struggled to fit into head coach Frank Vogel’s system.

James Wiseman is the Warriors’ starting center right now. Despite the fact that the sophomore showed promise before suffering an injury last season, head coach Steve Kerr might still utilize a senior big man in the middle.

Aside from that, bringing in a veteran like Gasol might aid in the development of the 7-footer, particularly on defense.

If a deal is struck, Gasol, the 2013 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, could serve as a mentor to the Memphis product.

However, Gasol’s final decision may be contingent on what he has in mind. He’s currently in Spain with his family, and news has spread that he’ll be joining CB Girona.

Girona, as noted in a previous piece, is a team for which he has previously played. If he joins, he will improve the team’s prospects of staying in the Spanish second tier.

Gasol may still be useful to the Warriors, albeit in a reduced capacity. Although his stats have been declining, his efficiency has remained excellent.

Joining the Lakers could make sense, especially since they don’t require Gasol to produce a lot of points.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins are among the players that will be present. Rather, the Spaniard may aid Draymond Green out in the front row by boosting toughness.

There’s a chance Gasol will be called up midseason if he doesn’t make it by the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

From now until then, the 6-foot-11 guard may try out for Girona and then see whether he can still play competitively in the NBA.