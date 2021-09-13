Ex-Lakers backup big man returns to Spain to play for his own team, according to NBA rumors.

Marc Gasol is aware that he is nearing the conclusion of his basketball career and wants to go out on a high note.

By wrapping it up with his own squad, Girona, it appears he has the ideal environment for that.

According to EuroHoop.net, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year will announce his intention to join Girona soon, according to a report by L’Esportiu de Catalunya.

Girona is a team for which he had played and which he now owns. It’s possible that an announcement will be made as soon as Monday, September 13.

Two teams have been considered as probable destinations for Gasol. The other destination was Barcelona, where he would meet up with his older brother Pau.

However, due to financial and roster concerns, the 36-year-old appears to be leaning toward a return to Girona.

Gasol has also stated that he would like to conclude his career with the team.

Girona presently competes in Spain’s second tier. While his NBA career appeared to be mediocre, Gasol is expected to be the team’s top player once he comes.

His presence could help Girona climb to the top of the table.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Gasol was sold to the Memphis Grizzlies along with a 2024 second-round selection and cash in exchange for Wang Zhelin’s rights last September 11.

The trade, though, was viewed as more of a stopgap, with the Grizzlies anticipated to release the 6-foot-11 center, which may lead to a return to Spain.

Gasol has now completed one chapter of his illustrious NBA career. When he was still with the Toronto Raptors, he was a three-time All-Star, a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2013), and an NBA champion (2019).

Gasol had a chance to win his second NBA ring when he joined the Lakers last season. But things did not go as planned, and the Spaniard found himself at the bottom of head coach Frank Vogel’s priority list.

With the signing of DeAndre Jordan, his future became bleaker, as he was pushed farther down the big man rotation.