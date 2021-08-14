Ex-Laker Who Received Death Threats Nearly Made a Showtime Comeback, According to NBA Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be putting together a new cast for the 2021-22 NBA season, including players who have previously worn the purple and gold. Danny Green, a former footballer, is said to have come close to making the switch.

Green said during a recent press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers that he was recruited by returning Lakers big man Dwight Howard.

Furthermore, it appears that Howard was not the only one who sought to persuade Howard to join a new squad. George Hill reportedly asked the 34-year-old two-way guard to contemplate a transfer to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Green.

For the time being, none of this matters because Green has chosen to remain with the Sixers. He agreed to a two-year deal costing $20 million, which the Lakers are said to be unable to match.

Green’s return would have made sense given that he was a crucial figure in the Lakers’ quest for the NBA title in 2020. However, he was not immune to criticism, as he even received death threats after Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

The Lakers, on the other hand, already have some players who have previously played for the team. Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, and Kent Bazemore, in addition to Howard, are all back in the mix. Only Ariza and Howard have won NBA championships while wearing the purple and gold.

Russell Westbrook is the most high-profile addition to the Lakers this season. Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn are also on the team. Carmelo Anthony joined as well, agreeing to a one-year contract.

There are still several roster spaces open, and some well-known individuals have been mentioned. This includes Isaiah Thomas, who, according to veteran NBA analyst Marc Stein, is on the Lakers’ radar.

Lance Stephenson is another name that comes to mind. According to Yahoo Sports, the veteran swingman will undertake private workouts in Las Vegas, with officials from the Bucks, Sixers, Denver Nuggets, and Brooklyn Nets expected to attend.

Stephenson played his final NBA game with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018-19 season before moving to the Chinese Basketball Association. In 2019, he joined the Liaoning Flying Leopards and guided them to the East Asia Super League Terrific 12 title. That year, he was named MVP.