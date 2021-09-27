Ex-Italian Minister: Gere Belongs in Film, Not As A Migrant Witness.

The far-right leader claimed on Sunday that plans for actor Richard Gere to testify against former Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini for migrant abuse risk turning the case into a show trial.

According to remarks made by Salvini at a party conference and quoted by the Ansa news agency, Gere, a Hollywood icon known for his activism on Tibet and other human rights causes, will testify against him in the so-called Open Arms case.

According to Ansa, the chairman of the populist and nationalist League party said, “If someone wants to make the trial into a show and see Richard Gere, let him go to the movie, not to a court.”

“I know him as an actor, but I’m not sure what type of teachings he wants to give me,” he added, vowing to get his mother an autograph.

Salvini is accused of kidnapping and power abuse in August 2019 when he refused to let more than 100 migrants depart from a rescue ship, despite the fact that conditions on board were deteriorating.

Gere had joined the Open Arms ship to show his solidarity for the migrants, a move that Salvini criticized at the time.

Following a prosecutor’s ruling, migrants were only allowed to leave the Open Arms vessel after six days.

Salvini has claimed that his so-called “closed ports” policy is safeguarding the country by preventing migrants from trying the risky Mediterranean passage to Italy.

Last year, the Italian Senate voted to remove Salvini’s parliamentary immunity, opening the path for the trial.

A judge in Catania earlier this year dismissed a parallel case in which Salvini was accused of obstructing other migrants at sea on an Italian coastguard boat.

Salvini’s League is tough on migrants, claiming that Italy shoulders an unfair burden as the first port of entry for migrants from northern Africa.

Salvini was the interior minister and deputy prime minister when he blocked the ships as part of a coalition government.

He has claimed that his migrant program was agreed upon by the government, including former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The trial began on September 15 in Palermo, but was quickly postponed until October 23.

In the trial, twenty-three civil parties are represented, including nine migrants who were on board.

Salvini entered the League’s coalition government in 2018 with the anti-system 5 Star Movement (M5S), but he caused a government crisis in August 2019. Brief News from Washington Newsday.