Ex-Everton players with bizarre new occupations include undertakers, hypnotists, and poker stars.

Former Everton players have pursued a variety of jobs and interests after hanging up their boots, as evidenced by Tony Hibbert’s football comeback at the age of 40 while tending to his carp fishery in France.

Right-back for the former Blues Hibbert, who is seeking a comeback with amateur side ES Louzy, crossed the Channel several years ago to chase his fishing passion, but he’s far from alone when it comes to former Goodison Park players making unusual decisions after their playing days were over.

Dixie Dean, Everton’s most famous player, followed what had been the typical path for former professionals for a long time: he became a pub landlord at the Dublin Packet in Chester, but many others have taken more unexpected paths.

During his tenure with the Blues, Thomas Gravesen was known as ‘Mad Dog,’ and he is said to have amassed a multi-million dollar fortune through a mix of savvy investments and poker playing at Las Vegas casinos.

Alessandro Pistone, a former teammate, dabbled in poker while also channeling his inner Gino D’Acampo and managed a restaurant.

While Premier League earnings are high, Espen Baardsen, a former Everton player, has made a lot of money after retiring.

The California-born Norway international hung up his gloves after just a single appearance for the Blues at the age of 25, but retrained in the world of high finance and worked in stocks and bonds.

Gareth Farrelly, who scored the game-winning goal in ‘The Great Escape Part 2’ against Coventry City in 1998, retrained as a white collar lawyer and is now a senior associate at Bermans in Liverpool city centre.

Norman Whiteside, who was forced to retire from the game at the age of 26 due to a knee injury, became a podiatrist to help others with their afflictions.

Craig Short, who was born in the North Sea coastal town of Bridlington, dubbed “Europe’s Lobster Capital,” leveraged his marine expertise to co-own a Lake Windermere firm that taught sailing and delivered new boats to their customers.

Ray Wilson, a World Cup winner, was engaged in the creation of.